Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – February 12th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or application of quantum computing technology. These stocks are tied to the advancements in quantum computing, which has the potential to revolutionize various industries by solving complex problems much faster than traditional computers. Investors may be interested in these stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and impact of quantum computing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,037,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,420,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,018,764. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,710,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,728,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.98. 682,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,358. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,375,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.75.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of RGTIW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 199,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,511. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 281,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,260. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.27.

