Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 504,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,284,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

