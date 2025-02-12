Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in owning, managing, developing, or investing in real estate properties. Investors can purchase shares of these companies on the stock market to gain exposure to the real estate sector and potentially benefit from rental income, property appreciation, and other gains related to real estate activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. 34,253,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,781. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.43. 3,372,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456,568. The stock has a market cap of $772.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.11.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,360,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,005,266. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

