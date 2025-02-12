Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

