Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1824584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,381,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,458 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.