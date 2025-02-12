MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.37. 89,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 153,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

