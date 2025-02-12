Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 72.8%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 93,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Ares Strategic Mining
