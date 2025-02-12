Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Air China has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 0.35.
About Air China
