Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Air China has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

