Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declines By 89.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 506,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,246. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 11.01%. Research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

