GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 122,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,387,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 8.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.