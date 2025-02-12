Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.16 and last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 52323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

