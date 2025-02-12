Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.11. 227,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 180,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Invesque Trading Up 22.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading

