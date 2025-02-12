Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 321.4%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the January 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CAIXY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 237,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

