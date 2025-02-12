Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Increases By 309.1%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
D2L Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$13.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. D2L has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80.
D2L Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.