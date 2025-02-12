HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $75.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

