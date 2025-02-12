iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 573,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 278,987 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.88.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

