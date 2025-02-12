ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.45 ($0.74), with a volume of 47585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.50 and a beta of -0.05.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other news, insider David Hallas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £11,470 ($14,282.16). Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

