McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 1106297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.69).

McBride Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £255.96 million, a PE ratio of 776.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,215 ($11,474.29). Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

