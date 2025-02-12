IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.93. 90,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 194,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently -21.53%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

