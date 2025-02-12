Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 76,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $19.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
