Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 76,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

