Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of BKKLY stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
