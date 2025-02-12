Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in January

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of BKKLY stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

