Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Up 352.6% in January

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 3,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

