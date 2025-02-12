Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.32. 61,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 534,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

