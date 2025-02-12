Utility Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Nucor, Ford Motor, WESCO International, and Quanta Services are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. These companies are known for their stable performance and consistent dividends, making them attractive investments for those seeking reliable income streams. Utility stocks are often considered defensive investments, as the demand for essential services typically remains steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.31. 77,244,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,631,852. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.71. 1,094,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,595. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.26. 1,407,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,021. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.48. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,236,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,560,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

WESCO International (WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Shares of WCC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.94. 1,117,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.13. 592,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.66. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $205.82 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

