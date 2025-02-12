Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Genmab A/S stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

GMAB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 1,154,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,209. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,804,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

