Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on January 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

PAR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 190,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,868. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -272.90 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

