Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 12,652 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENTG traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

