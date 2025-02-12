Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Giles Wilson Acquires 207 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($188.16).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Giles Wilson acquired 222 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($187.97).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.01 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 929,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.32 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.54. The company has a market cap of £692.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

