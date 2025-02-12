Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $581.06 and last traded at $587.43. 220,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,759,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.65.

Specifically, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

