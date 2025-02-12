Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

