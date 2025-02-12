Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2025 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/27/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Roblox Stock Down 1.4 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,982. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,961.44. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock valued at $77,348,316. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

