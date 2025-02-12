CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $352.93 and last traded at $356.81, with a volume of 133564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.92.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.23.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CACI International by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

