Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 364,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 682,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 18,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $110,227.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,610.16. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 266,301 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

