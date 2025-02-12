Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 18.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 467,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 217,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

