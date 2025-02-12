Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 7,755,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,485,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.