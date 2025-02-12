Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 424.1%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

