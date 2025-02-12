Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 3,236,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,631,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RZLV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

