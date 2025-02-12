First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

