First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMHI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
