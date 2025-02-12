BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 387.2% in January

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the January 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTC Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTC Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.