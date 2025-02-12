BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 387.2% in January

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the January 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BTC Digital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BTC Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.
About BTC Digital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.