Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

TSM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $122.91 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

