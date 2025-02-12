Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.72.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

