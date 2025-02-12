Promising Mining Stocks Worth Watching – February 12th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and selling of minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and iron ore. Investing in mining stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the prices and performance of various commodities, providing diversification in a portfolio and potential for capital appreciation. However, the value of mining stocks can be influenced by factors such as geopolitical events, commodity prices, production costs, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $990.34. The stock had a trading volume of 810,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,744. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,078.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.48. The company has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.20. 1,091,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,688. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day moving average of $458.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

WAB stock traded down $18.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.03. 2,455,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,768. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $131.33 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Featured Articles