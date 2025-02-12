Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – February 12th

Tesla, Baidu, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, development, or supply of electric vehicles or related technologies. These stocks may include companies that produce electric cars, batteries, charging infrastructure, or other components that support the growing electric vehicle industry. Investors in electric vehicle stocks are banking on the growth and potential profitability of the electric vehicle market as consumers and governments worldwide shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,861,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,861,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 169.18, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 4,573,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,604. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 12,605,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,674,709. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

