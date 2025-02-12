National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

WildBrain Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WILD stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. WildBrain has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32. In the last quarter, insiders bought 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

