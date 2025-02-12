Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,845,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,882,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

