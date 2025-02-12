Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.85. 8,051,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,256,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

