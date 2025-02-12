AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.85. 4,178,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,289,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.