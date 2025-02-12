Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $444.89 and last traded at $446.36. 202,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,357,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

