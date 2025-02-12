Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 609.4% in January

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 609.4% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGNMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 596,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,625. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Agronomics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.