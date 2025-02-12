GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.7 %

GigaMedia Company Profile

Shares of GIGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,686. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

